We’re over a month into the 2022 NFL season, and several rookie running backs are making their presence felt.

Here are the best of the bunch after Week 5, considering both recent performance and opportunity going forward.

NFL Power Rankings: Best Rookie Running Backs in Week 5

Rank Player Team 1 Breece Hall NYJ 2 Dameon Pierce HOU 3 Kenneth Walker III SEA 4 Brian Robinson WSH 5 Tyler Allgeier ATL 6 Jaylen Warren PIT 7 Caleb Huntley ATL 8 Rachaad White TB 9 James Cook BUF 10 Isiah Pacheco KC

1. Breece Hall – New York Jets

Hall enjoyed a breakout performance in Week 5, racking up 197 total yards as the Jets downed the Miami Dolphins 40-17. Gang Green is now 3-2 on the season, and the 21-year-old is a big reason.

2. Dameon Pierce – Houston Texans

A bright spot in an otherwise struggling Texans offense, Pierce leads all rookie backs with 412 rushing yards and has found the end zone in three consecutive games.

3. Kenneth Walker III – Seattle Seahawks

Walker showcased his impressive burst against the Saints, scampering 69-yards for his first career NFL touchdown. With Rashaad Penny (broken fibula) out for the remainder of the season, Walker seemingly has the Seattle backfield all to himself.

4. Brian Robinson – Washington Commanders

Robinson made his NFL debut Sunday, just six weeks after being shot twice in the leg. While he could only muster 22 yards, the 23-year-old led the Commanders in carries and appears set to operate as Washington’s number-one back.

5. Tyler Allgeier – Atlanta Falcons

With starter Cordarrelle Patterson sidelined, Allgeier has paced Atlanta’s backfield, recording 129 yards on 23 carries over the past two weeks.

6. Jaylen Warren – Pittsburgh Steelers

Warren appears to have replaced starter Najee Harris on third downs, as the latter has struggled in pass protection. Tallying 140 yards on 26 touches through five weeks, Warren could continue to see his role grow with Pittsburgh in desperate need of a spark.

7. Caleb Huntley – Atlanta Falcons

Over the past two weeks, Huntley has turned 18 carries into 90 yards and a touchdown as he helps fill the void left by the injured Patterson.

8. Rachaad White – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

White is proving a capable pass catcher out of the backfield, notching eight receptions for 75 yards over his past two games.

9. James Cook – Buffalo Bills

Cook scored his first career NFL touchdown Sunday against the Steelers, rushing four times for 31 yards in Buffalo’s 38-3 victory.

10. Isiah Pacheco – Kansas City Chiefs

Pacheco’s role in the Chiefs’ offense continues to fluctuate. A week after rushing for 63 yards on 11 carries, the 23-year-old touched the ball just once for zero yards in KC’s 30-29 victory over the Raiders.