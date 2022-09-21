Week three of the NFL Season kicks off on Thursday with Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns. While the top kickers in the league remain pretty consistent, here are our updated kicker rankings heading into Week 3.

NFL Kicker Rankings

Rank Player Team 1 Justin Tucker Baltimore Ravens 2 Matt Gay Los Angeles Rams 3 Tyler Bass Buffalo Bills 4 Ryan Succop Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5 Daniel Carlson Las Vegas Raiders 6 Evan McPherson Cincinnati Bengals 7 Brandon McManus Denver Broncos 8 Matt Prater Arizona Cardinals 9 Greg Joseph Minnesota Vikings 10 Joey Slye Washington Commanders

1. Justin Tucker – Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore’s Justin Tucker holds the top spot once again. In Week 2, Tucker converted all five extra points and nailed a 51-yard field goal during the 48-32 loss to the Dolphins. The Ravens face the Patriots on the road next for likely a lower-scoring game, but Tucker is by far the most consistently reliable kicker on this list.

2. Matt Gay – Los Angeles Rams

Matt Gay had another perfect week against the Falcons. The 28-year-old completed his lone field goal attempt and all four extra point attempts, having yet to miss a kick this season. The Rams travel to the desert to meet the Cardinals in Week 3.

3. Tyler Bass – Buffalo Bills

Tyler Bass impressed again in the Bills’ blowout win over the Titans. Buffalo’s high-powered offense creates many opportunities for Bass to generate points. Through Week 2, he has 18 makes and zero misses.

4. Ryan Succop – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ryan Succop converted both field goal attempts and both extra point attempts during Sunday’s win over the Saints. He has scored 21 points in the opening two weeks, slating him first amongst qualified kickers.

5. Daniel Carlson – Las Vegas Raiders

Another perfect week for Daniel Carlson. In Week 3, the Raiders meet the Titans, projecting another high-scoring matchup with plenty of chances for Carlson to shine.

6. Evan McPherson – Cincinnati Bengals

Evan McPherson improved on a less than stellar week one performance. He converted all three field goal attempts during Week 2’s loss to the Cowboys.

7. Brandon McManus – Denver Broncos

Brandon McManus converted three more field goals in Week 2, including one for 50 yards. The Broncos meet the 49ers in Week 3.

8. Matt Prater – Arizona Cardinals

Matt Prater has underdelivered in his limited opportunities through Week 2. He remains a solid option heading into Week 3, where he might have a greater chance to produce points.

9. Greg Joseph – Minnesota Vikings

During Week 1’s win over the Packers, Greg Joseph set a career-high in hitting a 56-yard field goal. The Vikings face Detroit at home in Week 3, which could benefit Joseph’s game.

10. Joey Slye – Washington Commanders

Joey Slye missed a critical extra-point in Week 2. He cracks this top ten list because of his potential based on last season. He finished 18 for 22 (82%) last year on extra points and even better on field goals at 92%.