Week three of the NFL Season kicks off on Thursday with Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns. While the top kickers in the league remain pretty consistent, here are our updated kicker rankings heading into Week 3.
NFL Kicker Rankings
Justin Tucker
Baltimore Ravens
Matt Gay
Los Angeles Rams
Tyler Bass
Buffalo Bills
Ryan Succop
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Daniel Carlson
Las Vegas Raiders
Evan McPherson
Cincinnati Bengals
Brandon McManus
Denver Broncos
Matt Prater
Arizona Cardinals
Greg Joseph
Minnesota Vikings
Joey Slye
Washington Commanders
1. Justin Tucker – Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore’s Justin Tucker holds the top spot once again. In Week 2, Tucker converted all five extra points and nailed a 51-yard field goal during the 48-32 loss to the Dolphins. The Ravens face the Patriots on the road next for likely a lower-scoring game, but Tucker is by far the most consistently reliable kicker on this list.
2. Matt Gay – Los Angeles Rams
Matt Gay had another perfect week against the Falcons. The 28-year-old completed his lone field goal attempt and all four extra point attempts, having yet to miss a kick this season. The Rams travel to the desert to meet the Cardinals in Week 3.
3. Tyler Bass – Buffalo Bills
Tyler Bass impressed again in the Bills’ blowout win over the Titans. Buffalo’s high-powered offense creates many opportunities for Bass to generate points. Through Week 2, he has 18 makes and zero misses.
4. Ryan Succop – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ryan Succop converted both field goal attempts and both extra point attempts during Sunday’s win over the Saints. He has scored 21 points in the opening two weeks, slating him first amongst qualified kickers.
5. Daniel Carlson – Las Vegas Raiders
Another perfect week for Daniel Carlson. In Week 3, the Raiders meet the Titans, projecting another high-scoring matchup with plenty of chances for Carlson to shine.
6. Evan McPherson – Cincinnati Bengals
Evan McPherson improved on a less than stellar week one performance. He converted all three field goal attempts during Week 2’s loss to the Cowboys.
7. Brandon McManus – Denver Broncos
Brandon McManus converted three more field goals in Week 2, including one for 50 yards. The Broncos meet the 49ers in Week 3.
8. Matt Prater – Arizona Cardinals
Matt Prater has underdelivered in his limited opportunities through Week 2. He remains a solid option heading into Week 3, where he might have a greater chance to produce points.
9. Greg Joseph – Minnesota Vikings
During Week 1’s win over the Packers, Greg Joseph set a career-high in hitting a 56-yard field goal. The Vikings face Detroit at home in Week 3, which could benefit Joseph’s game.
10. Joey Slye – Washington Commanders
Joey Slye missed a critical extra-point in Week 2. He cracks this top ten list because of his potential based on last season. He finished 18 for 22 (82%) last year on extra points and even better on field goals at 92%.
