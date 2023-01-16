Robert Saleh's Head Coaching Career: Highs, Lows, and Record
Sammy Jacobs
Robert Saleh became the head coach for the New York Jets in 2021 after four seasons as the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator. The Dearborn, Michigan, native has over 20 years of coaching experience at both the NFL and college levels. Saleh won the Super Bowl XLVIII as a member of the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff. The 2023 season will be Saleh’s third with the Jets.
Coaching Record
Year
Team
Record
2021
NY Jets
4-13
2022
NY Jets
7-10
Total
—–
11-23
While Saleh’s record is nothing to write home about, he took over for a franchise that has not made the playoffs since 2011. In Saleh’s first year, the Jets struggled to a 4-13 record, which led to one of the best draft classes in franchise history.
The Jets saw improvement in Saleh’s second year as the Jets stormed out to a hot start but finished with a 7-10 record. While the Jets missed the postseason again, there is hope for the future because of how well the 2022 rookie class played.
Saleh and the Jets still have plenty to figure out, including the quarterback position, ahead of year three. However, it seems that Saleh and the Jets’ management are starting to turn this ship around.
