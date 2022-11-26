Rondale Moore won't Play Sunday for the Arizona Cardinals

Just when you thought things were going well for the Cardinals, they will get Marquise Brown this week from a foot injury, Kyler Murray is back after missing one game with a hamstring injury, but they won’t have Moore. This has been a trying season for the Cardinals, and while all is not lost yet, it’s quickly slipping away.
The Cardinals are 4-7 and in third place in the NFC West. They are also 12th overall in the conference. They will likely have to win at least five of their last seven games to make the playoffs, if not six or maybe even all of them. The Cardinals’ history under head coach Kliff Kingsbury is that they start strong before wilting, but they have never played well for any consistent stretch of time this year. If not for the fact that Kingsbury signed a contract extension during the offseason, his name could be mentioned quite a bit more as possibly looking for a new job.
The Cardinals are three-point underdogs (-115) versus the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and are +130 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 48.5, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.