Ronnie Stanley Inactive for Ravens' Week 4 Contest vs. Bills

Earlier in the week, things were looking good for Ronnie Stanley to make his triumphant return to the gridiron. The Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle hasn’t played since Week 1 last year while resolving an ankle injury. Stanley was a full participant in Wednesday and Thursday’s practices before missing the final prep on Friday.

That was enough to convince the Ravens that he needed more time to recover fully, and Stanley was listed as inactive against the Buffalo Bills.

A former All-Pro, Stanley has been limited to just seven games since 2020 due to the same injury. Although he’s close, the Ravens are not rushing Stanley back to action in Week 4.

Patrick Mekari had been filling in on the offensive line but is also listed as inactive after incurring an ankle ailment last week. That means fourth-round pick Daniel Faalele is set to make the first start of his career against the Bills.

The injuries could be impacting the Ravens’ betting odds, as they enter the contest as +3.5 home underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.