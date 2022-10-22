Wilson has dealt with multiple injuries this season, but the latest is a hamstring issue. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett stated Friday that Wilson would be a game-time decision. Hackett could just be trying to keep the New York Jets guessing, although New York head coach Robert Saleh stated Friday that they are fully prepared to face Wilson.
Wilson has been a huge disappointment this season since being acquired by the Broncos from the Seattle Seahawks. He has not given them the consistent quarterback play they were hoping for, and life isn’t likely to get easier for him and the Broncos on Sunday as the Jets have a strong defense and can get after the QB. If Wilson plays but is immobile, the Broncos may need to rely more on their run game to move the football, but that is something they haven’t been able to do consistently this season, either.
The Broncos are a one-point favorite (-110) in this contest and are -116 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 37.5, over (-114), and under (-106). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
