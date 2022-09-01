Russell Wilson Signs 5-Year, $245 million Extension with Broncos
Doug Ziefel
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson have agreed to a five-year extension worth $245 million. Wilson is guaranteed $165 million, earning him $296 million over the next seven years. The Broncos traded for Wilson this past offseason and have fully committed to making him the franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future.
Denver Broncos Betting Odds
Wilson’s arrival in Denver has instantly made the Broncos contenders in what might be the toughest division in the NFL. While their schedule is not easy, Wilson could be the man to take this team to the next level. He played at an MVP level in Seattle but never received a vote. He’ll now have a boatload of talent around him and a solid defense to contain his opposition. As a result, the Broncos have real value in winning the AFC West at +260 on Fanduel Sportsbook.
