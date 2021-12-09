Russell Wilson Wants to Play in Seattle for “20 Years”

Russell Wilson calls a report from Wednesday that he would waive a no-trade clause to three different teams "a non-story.'' Says he hopes to play out his Seahawks contract and beyond. Says focus for now only on the present. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 9, 2021

Wilson was the subject of trade rumors during the offseason, and the Seahawks 4-8 record this season has led to speculation that this would be his final year in Seattle. It was previously reported that Wilson would waive his no-trade clause, but Wilson called that a “non-story.” He added that he wants to play in Seattle for “20 years.”

Of course, that’s exactly what you would expect Wilson to say in the middle of the season. It’s possible that his tune changes during the offseason, especially following another disappointing campaign. Plenty of teams will be in the market for a quarterback during the offseason, and a player of Wilson’s caliber should draw significant interest.

Wilson hasn’t had the best statistical season, but he has proven himself to be one of the best quarterbacks in football. He racked up 40 touchdown passes last season, so perhaps a change of scenery and a more analytically-minded head coach would be the best thing for him.

