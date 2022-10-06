Safety Landon Collins Returning to Giants

Free agent safety Landon Collins is back in the Big Apple. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports that Collins is finalizing a contract to return to the New York Giants.

Per Raanan, “Collins is being signed to the team’s practice squad to start, with the expectation that he could be used in various roles in coordinator Don Martindale’s aggressive defense.”

The Giants selected Collins in the second round (33rd overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft, where he quickly evolved into one of the league’s premiere safeties. Across his initial four seasons in New York, the 28-year-old earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2016 and made three Pro Bowls.

Collins had spent the past three seasons with the Washington Commanders after inking a lucrative six-year, $84 million deal in 2019. The team surprisingly released him this past offseason after the two sides failed to come to terms on a restructured contract.

In seven professional seasons, Collins has recorded 676 tackles, 11 interceptions, ten sacks, and seven forced fumbles.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Giants as +7.5 road underdogs on the spread and +285 on the moneyline for Week 5’s contest against the Green Bay Packers.