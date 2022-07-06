Saga Over: Browns Trade QB Baker Mayfield to Panthers

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Cleveland Browns have traded the 27-year-old quarterback to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a conditional fifth-round draft pick in 2024.
A new QB in Carolina: The #Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Deal is pending a physical. All parties split the financials to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/xuTLqosmZm
Furthermore, Mayfield agreed to a $3.5 million pay cut in this the final year of his current contract. The Browns will cover $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary, with Carolina absorbing $5 million – a key component in Wednesday’s deal coming to fruition.
The writing was on the wall for the former first overall pick’s time in Cleveland following the acquisition of former Houston Texans superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson in March.
Across four seasons with the Browns, Mayfield compiled a 29-30 record, throwing for 13,924 yards with 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions. He led the Browns to a playoff berth in 2020, the club’s first postseason appearance in 18 years.
