Saints-49ers: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, and they’ll look to continue their strong play when they host the New Orleans Saints.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

New Orleans Saints (+340) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-430) Total: 43 (O-110, U-110)

It’s difficult not to be impressed with the trajectory the 49ers have been on. This is a team on a mission and one that also boasts the fourth-shortest Super Bowl odds, signifying how much confidence oddsmakers have in them. With that in mind, it’s not hard to understand why the home side is listed as sizable favorites on the moneyline at -430 and nearly double-digit favorites on the spread at -8.5.

There’s not a lot of certainties about what this Saints team will bring to the table in this matchup, knowing that they’ve quietly fallen out of the playoff race and should have trouble moving the football against this strong 49ers defense. There are certainly some nice pieces for this team to build around moving forward, but they still don’t have the quarterback of the future, and that’s been a big reason why the Saints currently sit where they are in the standings.

It isn’t easy to envision the Saints occupying the football enough in this contest to keep this game close. The 49ers’ ground game and strong offensive line allow them to possess the ball a lot and keep drives going, which should be evident in this matchup.

Even though this is a big number, with the 49ers as sizable home favorites on the spread, it’s hard to doubt what they’ve been able to accomplish over their three straight victories. The Saints should stay in this game until the fourth when the 49ers will ultimately pull away and win by double digits.

Best Bet: 49ers spread -8.5 (-110)

The Saints haven’t been playing poorly on defense, with the total going under 43 in three of their past five games. That’s the line for this matchup, meaning a ton of offense isn’t expected in this contest. This 49ers offense has scored no less than 22 points over their last three games, and it will undoubtedly be a challenge for the Saints’ defense in terms of the weapons they have on that side of the ball. It’s hard to see the Saints getting a lot going in their run game, and even if they boast some talented playmakers, don’t expect them to get into the end zone much on Sunday. As a result, there’s likely some value in siding with the under 43 at -110.

Best Bet: Under 43 (-110)

Game Pick: 49ers 26, Saints 14