Saints-Cardinals DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis

QUARTERBACK:

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football with an uncertain quarterback situation. Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston practiced this week and are listed without an injury designation. Head coach Dennis Allen refused to name his starter in his Wednesday media availability for competitive advantage reasons. We’re projecting Andy Dalton to be under center due to public perception, but we’ll be searching for confirmation as the day unfolds.

RUNNING BACK:

James Conner is listed as questionable for tonight’s contest and looks like a true game-time decision. We do not expect him to play at the moment as he did not practice all week, but this is something to monitor throughout the day. He’ll be the RB1 barring a potential snap count. If not, Eno Benjamin will continue in that role after accounting for 15 carries and three receptions last week. Keaontay Ingram will rotate in, but he only saw three carries off of nine snaps in Week 6.

Alvin Kamara will be the clear RB1 and likely the top offensive option tonight. Expect him to see around 15-18 carries with 20+ upside and a serious receiving potential with a depleted wide receiver room. As a result, he has combined for 12 receptions off of 15 targets over the last two weeks. Mark Ingram will be a factor as he has recorded 9-10 carries in four out of five games this season, with a target or two coming his way.

WIDE RECEIVER:

Hollywood Brown’s injury is a stinger after averaging 11 targets per game. DeAndre Hopkins returns from suspension tonight, and the path to double-digit targets is evident without Brown. Rondale Moore will remain in the WR2 role and has averaged nearly eight targets per game in his limited action. Newly acquired Robbie Anderson will be a factor in this offense at some point with his deep ball ability that Brown once provided, but he has been in Arizona for all of three days. A.J. Green has seen at least 70% of the snaps he’s played this season, so look for him to potentially be fed around four targets. Greg Dortch has combined for six snaps in the past two weeks, so his brief surge will stay brief.

Chris Olave will return from a concussion and provide life to a receiving corp missing Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry. There is a path to double-digit targets without Thomas and Landry, which he has already done twice in his short NFL career. Marquez Callaway has the edge over Tre’quan Smith as the WR2, given that he out-targeted him seven to three in Week 6, but both will see the majority of offensive snaps. Keith Kirkwood is listed as questionable after only seeing one target over 51 Week 6 snaps. Deonte Harty will take on that role if Kirkwood cannot go.

TIGHT END:

Zach Ertz will be a significant receiving factor tonight, as he has seen at least ten targets in four of his last five games. Hopkins’s return could hurt his red-zone upside, but the PPR value remains a strong play. Trey McBride will be the other tight end, but he went untargeted in four of the five games he’s been active in this season.

Juwan Johnson will be the Saints’ top tight-end option tonight and has averaged nearly five targets per game this season. He doesn’t have a serious red-zone upside which hampers his showdown viability. J.P. Holtz looks to be the backup tight end but has gone untargeted in the three games he’s been active for.

Putting Taysom Hill into a position category is next to impossible, so we placed him at the end so you would hopefully read everything else. It will come down to touchdowns with Taysom. Ideally, he’ll see about five carries with upside in high-leverage situations and a trick play passing attempt with the endzone as the goal if he’s lucky.