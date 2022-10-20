Saints-Cardinals DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com . For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here .

MULTIPLIER TARGETS:

Kyler Murray has the highest projected point total on this showdown slate between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints. Murray’s arm has looked reliable this year, but his real upside comes from what he can do on the ground. His volume has been inconsistent, as there are two games where he recorded double-digit carries, with the other four with five or fewer. We know he’ll throw the ball a ton regardless, so if Murray can utilize his feet, he could prove value at $16,800 on DraftKings while having a high floor.

DeAndre Hopkins returns with Hollywood Brown stepping out, which gives us confidence in the target upside he could reach, as Brown averaged nearly 11 targets per game. If he takes that workload, he looks golden at the multiplier, given his added red-zone potential. If you look for him to make a statement, Hopkins is projected to come in under-owned, which provides value for him at the multiplier.

With a $6,600 discount at the multiplier compared to Hopkins, don’t rule out Rondale Moore. He has combined for 18 targets over the last two weeks and has developed excellent chemistry with Kyler, which Hopkins has not had the opportunity to create this season. If Rondale can find the endzone, the PPR value is already present, with the financial flexibility offering immense potential.

Alvin Kamara has significantly benefited from the Saints’ depleted receiving room as he has garnered 15 targets over the past two weeks with a substantial workload out of the backfield coming his way, with around 14-16 carries being the floor. He’s averaged 27 touches over the past two weeks, so if we see Kamara combine for close to 25, that value is evident at the multiplier.

Chris Olave returns to the lineup tonight and will be a popular play at the multiplier, given his $11,100 pricetag. He ranks first in the NFL in air yards and has 2-13 target games in his short, five-game career. After Olave and Kamara, who else will New Orleans throw the ball to? Arizona doesn’t have a tremendous secondary so look for him to be targeted early and often with a clear upside and financial value at the multiplier.

FLEX OPTIONS:

We expect Andy Dalton to start for New Orleans, although Dennis Allen has not officially declared him the starter tonight, as Jameis Winston is also healthy. Dalton has averaged 175 passing yards over the past two weeks, with a ceiling that doesn’t surpass 240-250 yards in most normal games. His ownership is high as he’ll only be $9,400, but with most of his volume likely intended for Olave or Kamara, you’d be better off securing them rather than playing a ton of an over-owned fringe quarterback.

Eno Benjamin, at $8,200, is seeing the most leverage on this slate in our projections. Last week he combined for 18 touches, and while the yardage results didn’t present themselves, there was enough volume to make something happen. With James Conner not practicing this week, Benjamin should get enough volume to produce value, given the leverage we’re seeing.

It all comes down to touchdowns with Taysom Hill. He’ll only see about five carries which makes his $7,200 DraftKings salary very tough to swallow, but if you go with a cheap multiplier, there could be some value here given the low ownership and that he sees the ball in high-leverage spots. However, don’t hurt yourself trying to fit him in.

Mark Ingram is another low-owned option priced at $5,200. He has seen at least nine carries in four of his last five games and should see a target or two. Given his expected ownership being in the toilet, there is upside to be had here if you can afford it.

Robbie Anderson’s expected ownership is also in the toilet. Still, he has been a Cardinal for all of three days, so it is hard to assert confidence in him when Moore only costs $200 more despite the drastic ownership differences. At $2,600, A.J. Green should see at least 70% of offensive snaps and provides a safe four to five target expectation to offer value and financial flexibility.

Tre’Quan Smith at $6,200 is being out-targetted and out-snapped by Marquez Callaway ($4,800) by more than slim margins over the past three weeks. Callaway’s and Smith’s expected ownership doubles what our optimal probability anticipates for them, but Callaway’s $1,400 salary advantage plus volume edge makes more sense. Don’t let one touchdown last week completely cloud Smith’s value.

Zach Ertz being over-owned at $7,000 after seeing double-digit targets in four of the last five games is probably your safest “overpay” on this slate.