Saints-Cardinals: How to Watch, Stream & Bet 'Thursday Night Football'

After back-to-back weeks of poor football for the island game, Thursday Night Football will feature the Arizona Cardinals hosting the New Orleans Saints.

Both teams enter this matchup with identical 2-4 records, but there’s at least some entertainment value with what they’ve brought to the table through six weeks.

Each side had playoff aspirations heading into the season, but things haven’t gone according to plan. Although some of that pain can be attributed to injuries, it’s the NFL, and injuries will happen.

Entering this contest, the Saints have posted a 1-1 record on the road, while the Cardinals are 0-3 at home.

When and Where is Saints-Cardinals?

Saints: 2-4 |Cardinals: 2-4

Date: October 20, 2022 | Kick-Off: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Phoenix, Arizona | Stadium: State Farm Stadium

How to Watch Saints-Cardinals?

TV: NBC, Amazon Prime | Live Stream: Amazon Prime/NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung, Terry McAulay

How to Bet Saints-Cardinals

Moneyline: Saints (+116) | Cardinals (-136)

Spread: Saints +2.5 (-110) | Cardinals -2.5 (-100)

Total: 44.5 (O-110, U-110)

With the season well underway, injuries could be a significant storyline in this contest, with each side banged up. This is a matchup where the loser can pack their bags for the season, knowing how rare it is for a 2-5 team to qualify for the postseason. There’s probably been more to like about what the Saints have to offer, even if they’ve yet to put together consecutive complete games. They have one of the more efficient offenses in the NFL, with plenty of weapons and a talented defense that has underachieved. With a Cardinals defensive line that hasn’t done a great job of creating pressure, that’s an area that should be focused on if you’re looking for an edge in this matchup.

Injuries to Watch for

Saints: Michael Thomas, WR (DNP), Jarvis Landry, WR (DNP), Andrus Peat, G (DNP), Marshon Lattimore, CB (DNP)

Cardinals: Marquise Brown, WR (OUT), James Conner, RB (DNP), Rodney Hudson, C (DNP), Justin Pugh, G (DNP), Matt Prater, K (DNP)