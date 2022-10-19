Saints-Cardinals: How to Watch, Stream & Bet 'Thursday Night Football'

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, spread, and game total, many other options are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
With the season well underway, injuries could be a significant storyline in this contest, with each side banged up. This is a matchup where the loser can pack their bags for the season, knowing how rare it is for a 2-5 team to qualify for the postseason. There’s probably been more to like about what the Saints have to offer, even if they’ve yet to put together consecutive complete games. They have one of the more efficient offenses in the NFL, with plenty of weapons and a talented defense that has underachieved. With a Cardinals defensive line that hasn’t done a great job of creating pressure, that’s an area that should be focused on if you’re looking for an edge in this matchup.
Injuries to Watch for
Saints: Michael Thomas, WR (DNP), Jarvis Landry, WR (DNP), Andrus Peat, G (DNP), Marshon Lattimore, CB (DNP)
Cardinals: Marquise Brown, WR (OUT), James Conner, RB (DNP), Rodney Hudson, C (DNP), Justin Pugh, G (DNP), Matt Prater, K (DNP)
