Saints-Cardinals: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Two teams looking to dig out of early holes will collide on Thursday Night Football as the New Orleans Saints visit the Arizona Cardinals.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

New Orleans Saints (+134) vs. Arizona Cardinals (-158) Total: 43.5 (O -115, U-105)

The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals will enter this matchup with identical 2-4 records, so whoever loses this game will likely find themselves outside the playoff picture. There are reasons to like what both sides have to offer, but at the same time, you don’t lose four of your first six games because you’ve been playing well.

With some uncertainty surrounding the Saints quarterback position, it’s still expected that the team continues rolling with veteran signal-caller Andy Dalton. The Cardinals will look to get more out of Kyler Murray, and he’ll get one of his favorite weapons back, with DeAndre Hopkins set to make his season debut. A lack of protection from his offensive line and a limited running game has put the Cardinals in a challenging position heading into Week 7.

There have been some interesting trends following the Cardinals the last few seasons, which have seen the team put together some questionable efforts at home. In 2022, the Cardinals are 0-3 at home, while in 2021, the team was 3-5. There comes the point when numbers like these are no longer considered a coincidence, so it’s hard to trust Arizona, especially as a slight favorite.

Both franchises are limping into this game, with some key pieces absent. The Saints should be able to put some pressure on Murray in the pocket, which is when he tends to struggle. With that and the Cardinals’ home trends, it’s hard to avoid the plus-money value the Saints are offering tonight.

Best Bet: Saints moneyline (+134)

Point totals this season have fluctuated for both sides, so it’s hard to lean one way or another regarding tonight’s total of 43.5. With more injuries piling up for the Cardinals’ offensive line, it’s hard to see them running the ball effectively in this matchup. The same can be said for Dalton, who might be a fine game manager, but doesn’t provide a ton of confidence for the team to put up points. As a result, it’s hard not to look toward the under 43.5.

Best Bet: Under 43.5 (-105)