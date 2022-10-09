Saints' Chris Olave Forced to Locker Room After Scary Hit

The New Orleans Saints will likely have to close out their game against the Seattle Seahawks without rookie wide receiver Chris Olave. The former first-round pick took a brutal hit on a touchdown pass in the third quarter, needing to be helped off the field.

Damn, hope Chris Olave is okay. Looks awful.pic.twitter.com/ymTQtZbWAK — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 9, 2022

Shortly after, Ian Rapoport confirmed that Olave wouldn’t return to the contest and was ruled out with a concussion.

#Saints WR Chris Olave, who caught a TD on his final play, has been ruled out with a concussion. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2022

Olave was leading the Saints in targets, receptions, and yards before leaving the contest. He’s been a consistent presence for the Saints all season, accumulating 33 targets, 18 catches, and 294 yards over the past three weeks.

With Olave unavailable, Marquez Callaway is the de facto top receiver for the Andy Dalton-led offense. However, Juwan Johnson and Adam Trautman should also absorb a few extra looks.

The Saints hold a tumultuous lead over the Seahawks in the second half. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the NFC showdown.