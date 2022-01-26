Saints Could Look To Fill Head Coaching Vacancy In-House

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that the Saints could look to stay in-house to fill the head coaching vacancy with Sean Payton stepping down. Defensive coordinator, Dennis Allen, is considered a top candidate to replace his former boss.

Expect the #Saints to interview Dennis Allen — considered the leading candidate — and #Lions DC Aaron Glenn for their now vacant HC job. https://t.co/7v8gr8GW0c — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2022

Allen was a former head coach of the Raiders but was fired after an 0-4 start in 2014. He finished just 8-28 in 2+ years at the helm. In 2021, he interviewed with the Eagles for their head coaching vacancy following the firing of Doug Pederson.

After losing their future Hall of Fame quarterback in Drew Brees and then their head coach the following year, the Saints could benefit from some continuity at the top should Allen take over. Allen’s spent the past seven years as a coordinator with the Saints. He oversaw a defense that finished the season ranked third in the Football Outsiders’ DVOA metric.

Ultimately, whoever the Saints decide to hire will have their hands full as they’ll first need to sort out the quarterback position if they plan to succeed in the upcoming season.

