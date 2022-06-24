Saints Extend Star LB Demario Davis

ESPN’s Field Yates states that the New Orleans Saints have signed star linebacker Demario Davis to a one-year, $12 million contract extension.

An important(!) point of clarity: this deal is actually a 1-year extension for Davis, who is now signed through 2024. 2024, Davis can make $14M:

-$10M base salary

-$2M roster bonus

-$2M via incentives One of the Saints' most respected players is now locked up for another year. https://t.co/ehVX8n48zB — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 24, 2022

The deal keeps Davis in the Big Easy through the 2024 season. The 33-year-old had two years left on his previous contract and has an opportunity to make a combined $34 million over the next three years.

One of the game’s best at his position, Davis, is coming off three-straight Pro Bowls. This past season saw the Mississippi native rack up 105 combined tackles with three sacks, seven pass deflections, and 13 tackles for loss. Davis has started all 69 games for the Saints since arriving in 2018.

In addition to his stellar play on the field, the former third-round pick has become an integral leader in the Saints locker room, a role he will continue to fill for the foreseeable future.

