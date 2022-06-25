Saints GM Loomis: 'Prepared for Anything' With Kamara Discipline
Paul Connor
Following his February arrest in Las Vegas on charges of felony battery, New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara is looking at a suspension under the league’s personal conduct policy. In fact, reports surfaced this week that Kamara is bracing for a potential six-game ban.
Speaking on the Dattitude Podcast, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis addressed the situation and said the team must be ready for all possible outcomes.
“We really just have to wait and see what happens,” Loomis said. “For me, I always try to [determine] what’s the worst-case scenario and what’s the best-case scenario. We have to be prepared for anything. That’s really the way we approach anything and everything, is be prepared for anything that can happen.”
Needless to say, Kamara’s loss would be a massive blow to New Orleans’ offense. Since his arrival in New Orleans, the 26-year-old has earned five Pro Bowl berths, including two All-Pro selections.
