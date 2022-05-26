Saints HC Dennis Allen: Michael Thomas Is "Doing Well In Rehab, Not Ready Yet"
David.Connelly1
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters today that wide receiver Michael Thomas is “doing well in rehab, but not ready yet,” per ESPN’s Field Yates.
Dennis Allen on WR Michael Thomas' rehab: "I think he's doing well in his rehab. He's not ready yet, but he's here, he's rehabbing, getting himself better and we're certainly anxious to get him out here."
Will he be ready for training camp?: "That's certainly our plan."
Thomas has played just seven games dating back to the start of the 2020 season. Allen added that although he isn’t quite ready, the team still retains its plan to have Thomas prepared in time for training camp this summer. Whether he will have a similar workload compared to his previous seasons of success is up in the air based on how healthy he remains and the impact of additions Jarvis Landry and rookie first-rounder Chris Olave.
Thomas is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro who holds the all-time NFL record for most receptions in a season with 149 back in 2019.
New Orleans Saints NFC South Odds
The New Orleans Saints currently have the second-shortest odds to win the NFC South at +380, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
