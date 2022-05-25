Saints' Jameis Winston is Participating in OTAs This Week

Jameis Winston is wasting no time getting back into the swing of things as the veteran quarterback is on the field for the start of OTAs this week.

Winston suffered a season-ending ACL injury on October 31st last year, which halted what looked to be a very successful debut as the team’s starter after taking over for the retired Drew Brees. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer sustained the injury against these very same Bucs. New Orleans would still go on to beat the Bucs that Halloween and move to 5-2, just a half-game back of division-leading Tampa.

It would go downhill from there as New O struggled to find consistency under center and went 4-6 the rest of the way to miss the postseason.

In seven starts last year, Winston had a career-best 102,8 QB Rating and tossed 14 touchdowns against just three picks.

The Saints open the regular season in Atlanta against another division rival, in the Falcons. FanDuel Sportsbook has New Orleans as a -4-point road dog and -194 on the moneyline in Week 1. The game total is set at 42.5.