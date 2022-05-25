Saints' Jameis Winston is Participating in OTAs This Week

Winston suffered a season-ending ACL injury on October 31st last year, which halted what looked to be a very successful debut as the team’s starter after taking over for the retired Drew Brees. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer sustained the injury against these very same Bucs. New Orleans would still go on to beat the Bucs that Halloween and move to 5-2, just a half-game back of division-leading Tampa.
It would go downhill from there as New O struggled to find consistency under center and went 4-6 the rest of the way to miss the postseason.
In seven starts last year, Winston had a career-best 102,8 QB Rating and tossed 14 touchdowns against just three picks.
The Saints open the regular season in Atlanta against another division rival, in the Falcons. FanDuel Sportsbook has New Orleans as a -4-point road dog and -194 on the moneyline in Week 1. The game total is set at 42.5.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.