Saints' Jameis Winston Won't Start But Could Play vs. Cardinals

Jameis Winston won’t start Sunday for the New Orleans Saints, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Saints are going to be quite thin at WR this weekend. pic.twitter.com/yuT3N49zeG — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) October 14, 2022

Winston is listed as questionable and could be active for this game, but Andy Dalton will start. The fact that the Saints have a short week after this game Sunday, as they play Thursday versus the Arizona Cardinals next week, may be another reason they’ll give Winston another couple of days to recover from back and ankle injuries.

Winston is not the only player for the Saints that is banged up. The receiving corps could be decimated as Michael Thomas is out due to a foot injury, Jarvis Landry is out due to an ankle injury, and Chris Olave is questionable to play due to a concussion suffered last week.