Saints' Marcus Davenport Had Part Of Left Pinkie Amputated
joecervenka
In one of the more gruesome-sounding injuries, Marcus Davenport had to have the top of his left pinkie finger amputated. According to ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, the Saints’ edge rusher had an infection after breaking a plate from previous surgery on the finger.
More on Saints’ defensive end Marcus Davenport having the top portion of his left pinkie finger amputated this offseason after breaking a plate from a previous surgery and experiencing an infection, via @MikeTriplett:https://t.co/zk2LrFYUGR
Davenport has been dealing with injuries to the same finger for years as the defensive end tore ligaments in college. The Texas-San Antonio alum has had multiple surgeries since, and it has apparently come to having a section of his pinkie cut off as being the best option.
Playing his fifth-year option this upcoming season, the former 14th overall pick of New Orleans is coming off a career year. Davenport registered a personal best with nine sacks last year.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Saints as -4.5 point road favorites as they visit Atlanta in Week 1. New Orleans is -205 on the moneyline, and the game total is set at 42.5.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.