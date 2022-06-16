Saints' Marcus Davenport Had Part Of Left Pinkie Amputated

In one of the more gruesome-sounding injuries, Marcus Davenport had to have the top of his left pinkie finger amputated. According to ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, the Saints’ edge rusher had an infection after breaking a plate from previous surgery on the finger.

Davenport has been dealing with injuries to the same finger for years as the defensive end tore ligaments in college. The Texas-San Antonio alum has had multiple surgeries since, and it has apparently come to having a section of his pinkie cut off as being the best option.

Playing his fifth-year option this upcoming season, the former 14th overall pick of New Orleans is coming off a career year. Davenport registered a personal best with nine sacks last year.

