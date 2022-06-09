Saints' Michael Thomas "Doubtful" for Minicamp

While there was some optimism about the recovery of Michael Thomas this Spring, it appears the New Orleans Saints will have to wait to get a good feel for their wide receiver. According to Saints beat reporter Amie Just of the Times-Picayune, head coach Dennis Allen is not confident Thomas will be ready for minicamp next week.

Michael Thomas is “doubtful” as far as participation goes for next week at minicamp, Dennis Allen says. — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) June 9, 2022

Thomas has played just seven games dating back to the start of the 2020 season, so it is tough to call if he can reach his former glory. His workload in previous seasons could not only be impacted by his own health but also by the additions of Jarvis Landry and rookie first-rounder Chris Olave.

Thomas is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro who holds the all-time NFL record for most receptions in a season with 149 back in 2019.

