Saints' Michael Thomas Out Sunday vs. Seahawks

Michael Thomas won’t play Sunday for the New Orleans Saints, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Mike Thomas will not play. Jarvis Landry is "questionable, but I feel pretty good about that." — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) October 7, 2022

This will be the second straight game that Thomas has missed due to a foot injury. Thomas came into this season as a question mark due to having missed all of last year with a foot injury. The Saints tell us these injuries are not related. Thomas will hope to return to the team in Week 6 when New Orleans takes on the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Saints have had their injury troubles in the early going this season. Jameis Winston will also miss his second straight game with a back injury. Alvin Kamara is questionable with banged-up ribs, as is Jarvis Landry with an ankle injury. Andy Dalton will start at quarterback for the Saints.