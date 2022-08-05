Saints QB Jameis Winston is Not 100 Percent

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is still not 100 percent as he recovers from a torn ACL. Winston is reportedly still wearing a big knee brace on his left leg in training camp. Rapoport likened Winston’s recovery to that of Joe Burrow‘s. Burrow came into last season off a torn ACL and needed about a month until he regained full mobility.
New Orleans Saints Betting Odds
Jameis went down early last season with the injury, and the Saints still went on to win nine games. Now Winston should be ready for Week 1. He gets back his primary weapon, receiver Michael Thomas and has top draft pick Chris Olave to throw to as well. Although a possible suspension for star running back Alvin Kamara is looming, the offense will fall squarely on Winston if Kamara is suspended. There are many questions surrounding the Saints’ win total of 8.5. If you think the Saints can surpass that number, Fanduel Sportsbook has a great price at +105 odds.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.