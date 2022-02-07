Saints RB Alvin Kamara Arrested

According to the Las Vegas Police Department’s official Twitter, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested for “battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.”

Please click on the document below for more information on the arrest of Alvin Kamara. This investigation is still ongoing, anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call 702-828-3204 or contact @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/QoUY9tEQT1 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 7, 2022

Kamara was arrested in Las Vegas shortly following Sunday’s Pro Bowl and taken into custody without a scene.

The arrest stems from an alleged incident that occurred Saturday night at a Las Vegas nightclub, in which Kamara is said to have been involved in an altercation with the victim.

Police have stated the investigation is still ongoing, while both the Saints and the National Football League have yet to release statements. As more information is released, Kamara could be looking at a suspension based on the league’s personal conduct policy.

The 25-year-old is arguably New Orleans’ most important offensive player. This past season saw Kamara set a career-high in rushing attempts with 240 while compiling 1,337 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns.

