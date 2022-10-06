Saints RB Alvin Kamara Limited in Practice Thursday

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) was limited at team practice on Thursday, per Ross Jackson.

#Saints RB Alvin Kamara was again present for practice today. As expected, he’s on track early this week to get back on the field on Sunday. Would be a huge boost for the Saints to get him back on the field. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) October 6, 2022

Jackson also reported that Kamara is on track to play this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. It’ll provide a much-needed boost to a Saints offense that ranks toward the bottom of the league in plenty of meaningful statistics. It’s been a disappointing start to the season for his fantasy owners, but it isn’t too late for him to turn things around and produce a sixth-consecutive Pro Bowl season.

In two games this season, Kamra has attempted 24 rushes for 100 yards. He has also made five receptions on 11 targets for 19 yards. Keep an eye out for his status at Friday’s practice to ensure he is good to go for the weekend’s action.

Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints Odds

The New Orleans Saints are currently 5.5-point favorites against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday with the total set at 46.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.