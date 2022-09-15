Saints RB Alvin Kamara Misses Practice on Thursday

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) did not practice with the team on Thursday, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (ribs) did NOT practice today. He was downgraded after being limited in practice on Wednesday. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 15, 2022

Kamara took a step backward Thursday after being limited in Wednesday’s practice which is never a good sign. The five-time Pro Bowler had a rare poor showing in Week 1 that left fantasy owners disappointed and now seems to be in jeopardy of missing Week 2. If Kamara is unable to go, expect Mark Ingram II to be the lead back against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

In Week 1, Kamara attempted nine rushes for 39 yards along with three receptions for seven yards. Keep an eye out for Kamara’s status on Friday as it will prove pivotal for his chances to play Sunday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints Odds

The New Orleans Saints are currently 2.5-point underdogs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.