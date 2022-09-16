Saints RB Alvin Kamara Not Seen At Team Practice on Friday

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) was not seen at team practice on Friday, per ESPN’s Katherine Terrell.

I did not see Alvin Kamara or Paulson Adebo at practice today. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) September 16, 2022

This would be the second consecutive day of no practice for Kamara, and that – along with it being Friday – is not an ideal sign for his odds of playing this Sunday. Fantasy owners should start thinking about a backup plan in case news breaks this weekend that the five-time Pro Bowler is set to miss out on Sunday’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Week 1, Kamara attempted nine rushes for 39 yards and three receptions for seven yards. Keep up with this story throughout the weekend as we await an official ruling on Kamara’s availability for Sunday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints Odds

The New Orleans Saints are 2.5-point underdogs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.