Saints RB Alvin Kamara Still Facing Possible Suspension

This is not news, as Kamara’s incident stems from an incident in Las Vegas this past February. The NFL may be waiting for the legal system to run its course before leveling whatever discipline they feel is warranted. Kamara’s next legal step is a hearing in August, but it would seem unlikely at this point that this process will end before the start of the NFL regular season in September.
The speculation is that it would be for six games if the NFL were to suspend Kamara. If this were to occur, Mark Ingram, Tony Jones, Dwayne Washington, Devine Ozigbo, and Abram Smith could all see more playing time than expected in the backfield for the Saints.
The Saints at +400 trail only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at -300 to win the NFC South. You can find the odds for every team to win their division at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.