Saints S Marcus Maye Arrested for Aggravated Assault

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye has been arrested for aggravated assault, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

Not a great week for the Saints secondary between the trade of C.J. Gardner-Johnson and now the second arrest of Maye. Back in October of 2021, Maye faced charges for a DUI arrest in February of that year. He was charged with three total misdemeanors due to property damage and fleeing the scene. It’s unclear whether or not he will see a suspension for the DUI or this current incident, but this situation will be one to monitor heading into Week 1.

In 2021, Maye played just six games and made two pass deflections along with 46 tackles and a sack. Keep an eye on this story, as we will likely get more details on the arrest in the coming days.

