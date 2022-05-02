Overview

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the New Orleans Saints have signed Tyrann Mathieu. No contract details have been released.

The Honey Badger visited the #Saints and did a zoom with the #Eagles, but New Orleans was always the leader in the clubhouse. In the coming days, this should be finalized. A homecoming. https://t.co/wi1yZ5dupA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 2, 2022

Mathieu played the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s a three-time first-team All-Pro player (2015, 2019, 2020) and a one-time second-team All-Pro (2019). Mathieu is about to turn 30-years-old which may have contributed to the Chiefs not re-signing him. Aside from the Saints, the Philadelphia Eagles also showed interest, interviewing Mathieu over a zoom call.

In 2021, Mathieu had 76 tackles, one sack, and three fumble recoveries. He also had three interceptions, resulting in 56 yards, plus six passes defended and one touchdown.

New Orleans desperately needed help at safety as Malcolm Jenkins retired and Marcus Williams left to join the Baltimore Ravens.

Due to the compensatory draft pick formula, the Mathieu signing will become official after 4:00 p.m. ET. This signing will also be a homecoming for Mathieu, as he was born and raised in New Orleans, as well as played his college ball for the LSU Tigers.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the New Orleans Saints are +4400 to win Super Bowl LVII.