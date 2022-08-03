Mathieu was permitted to miss the start of camp to tend to an undisclosed family matter. The 30-year-old wound up missing New Orleans’ first six practices. Mathieu joins a Saints secondary that Underhill describes as “perhaps the best group in camp.”
A Louisiana native, the three-time First-Team All-Pro returned to his home state this offseason, signing a three-year, $28.3 million contract with the Saints. Before he arrived in the Big Easy, Mathieu spent the first nine years of his career with the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs, blossoming into one of the game’s elite safeties.
New Orleans’ defense ranked third in EPA, fourth in dropback success rate, and second in Pro Football Focus’ coverage grades last season. With Mathieu now in the fold, opposing teams may find it even more challenging to beat the Saints through the air in 2022.
