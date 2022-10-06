Saints Star RB Alvin Kamara Plans to Play Week 5

According to Grant Gordon of NFL.com, New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara, who has been nursing a rib injury, is expected to play Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks.
The injury has forced Kamara to miss two of New Orleans’ past three games, including last week’s 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London.
“The main thing for me is just being able to help the team any way I can,” said Kamara. “Physically, if there’s a time where I feel like I can’t do that, then I can’t be out there…So that’s why, obviously, last week was kind of up in the air, didn’t go. This week I’m feeling great, healthy, ready to roll. So I’m going to be out there.”
In a frustrating start to the season for the 27-year-old, Kamara could be in line for a breakout performance against a Seahawks squad that’s allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game at 154.0.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Saints as -5.5 home favorites on the spread and -250 on the moneyline.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.