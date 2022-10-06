Saints Star RB Alvin Kamara Plans to Play Week 5

According to Grant Gordon of NFL.com, New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara, who has been nursing a rib injury, is expected to play Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks.

The injury has forced Kamara to miss two of New Orleans’ past three games, including last week’s 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London.

“The main thing for me is just being able to help the team any way I can,” said Kamara. “Physically, if there’s a time where I feel like I can’t do that, then I can’t be out there…So that’s why, obviously, last week was kind of up in the air, didn’t go. This week I’m feeling great, healthy, ready to roll. So I’m going to be out there.”

In a frustrating start to the season for the 27-year-old, Kamara could be in line for a breakout performance against a Seahawks squad that’s allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game at 154.0.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Saints as -5.5 home favorites on the spread and -250 on the moneyline.