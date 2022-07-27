Saints Star WR Michael Thomas Practices on Wednesday

Well, the wait finally ended on Wednesday, as Thomas practiced for the first time since undergoing surgery on his troublesome ankle last offseason. It’s an issue that caused him to miss the entire 2021 campaign.
In a video posted by the Saints’ official Twitter, the 29-year-old was seen running at full speed and catching a pass from starting quarterback Jameis Winston, something New Orleans fans hope to see plenty of in 2022.
Speaking with reporters following the session, head coach Dennis Allen echoed what many in Who Dat Nation are feeling, saying, “I was excited to see 13 back on the field.”
A two-time First-Team All-Pro selection, Thomas holds the NFL record for receptions in a season with 149. Before the injury, the former second-round pick had notched four-consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns, racking up 32 touchdowns over that span.
Assuming he continues to show well in training camp, Thomas’ ADP should rise in the coming weeks, making him a solid WR2 with WR1 upside in all fantasy formats.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Thomas at +1600 odds to capture the 2022-23 Comeback Player of the Year Award.
