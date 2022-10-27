Saints TE Adam Trautman Did Not Practice on Thursday

It’s another starter the Saints could potentially be without heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. After seeing zero targets in the opening two weeks of the season, the 25-year-old found a reception in his past four games prior to missing out on the Week 7 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Saints will be desperate for a win against the Raiders as they look to keep pace in a surprisingly dismal NFC South.
In 2022, Trautman has made seven receptions on eight targets for 86 yards and a touchdown. If he is unable to go, Juwan Johnson will be a solid streaming option at tight end this week.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints Odds
The New Orleans Saints are currently 1.5-point underdogs against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday with the total set at 49.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
