Saints TE Juwan Johnson Limited in Practice on Thursday
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (quad) was limited in team practice on Thursday, per Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football.
CB Paulson Adebo and G Andrus Peat the only two players who missed practice for Saints. RT Ryan Ramczyk, S Marcus Maye, TE Juwan Johnson and LT James Hurst back on limited basis. pic.twitter.com/C9JiA0G552
Johnson was missing from practice on Wednesday, so seeing him limited today is a promising sign for his potential availability on Sunday. There’s a possibility that Johnson is the team’s starting tight end next season after having a productive 2022. He’s been a vital red zone target within the offense, catching seven touchdown passes so far this season, good for third-most among tight ends in the NFL.
In 2022, Johnson has made 41 receptions on 64 targets for 487 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games. If Johnson can’t play on Sunday, expect Adam Trautman to see most of the snaps at tight end against the Panthers.
Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints Odds
The New Orleans Saints are currently 3.5-point favorites against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
