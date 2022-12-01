Saints TE Juwan Johnson Misses Practice on Thursday

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per ESPN’s Katherine Terrell.

Bradley Roby (concussion) was there but was just sitting and watching. No Juwan Johnson, Kentavius Street, Malcolm Roach, Payton Turner, Kevin White, P.J. Williams or J.T. Gray either. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) December 1, 2022

This is a new one. Johnson may have suffered the injury in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers which would explain playing just 27 snaps and seeing two targets. If he is unable to go, expect to see some Adam Trautman and a whole lot of Taysom Hill in his spot this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the Saints want to get back into the NFC South race, this would be their chance in a primetime matchup against the division leaders.

In 2022, Johnson has made 31 receptions on 49 targets for 349 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games. Keep an eye out for the 26-year-old’s practice status on Friday.

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds

The New Orleans Saints are currently 3.5-point favorites against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday with the total set at 40.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.