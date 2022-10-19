Saints Without Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry Thursday vs. Cardinals
joecervenka
The New Orleans Saints will be short at wide receiver when they take on the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football this week. Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) have been ruled out for yet another week.
Thomas will miss his fourth straight week with the foot issue, while Landry is set to be out for the third week in a row.
Landry has come up with 15 catches on 21 targets for 168 yards in four games this year. Thomas has 16 receptions on 22 targets for 171 yards and three touchdowns.
With the NFL single-season reception leader and Landry out, it leaves rookie wide receiver Chris Olave to become the top option within the offense in Week 7. Expect Olave, Marquez Callaway, and tight end Adam Trautman to see an uptick in snap counts and target share this weekend.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints Odds
The New Orleans Saints are +2.5-point road underdogs and +108 on the moneyline when they head to Arizona to match up with the Cardinals Thursday night. The total is set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.