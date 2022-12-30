Saints WR Chris Olave Questionable for Sunday vs. Eagles

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Injury updates:

— The #Saints listed RB Alvin Kamara (quad/personal) as a full participant and he'll play. WR Chris Olave (hamstring) is questionable.

— The #Ravens ruled out QB Lamar Jackson (PCL) again.

— The #Bengals placed OT La'El Collins on IR with his knee injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2022

Olave practiced every day this week, but in a limited capacity, so there’s a good chance that he’ll play on Sunday. The Saints are technically in the NFC playoff race, so having Olave available feels essential for New Orleans. He may end up being a game-time decision, which means this is a situation to monitor heading into the weekend.

In 2022, Olave has 63 receptions on 102 targets for 940 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games. If he cannot go, expect Rashid Shaheed and Tre’Quan Smith to see more targets in his absence.

New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds

The New Orleans Saints are 5.5-point underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.