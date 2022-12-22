Saints WR Chris Olave Ruled OUT for Saturday vs. Browns

Olave didn’t practice at all this week which is a concern. If the Saints fall to Cleveland this weekend, it’ll likely knock them out of any running for the NFC South title, which could be enough for them to simply shelf their rookie pass-catcher for the season. If you’re relying on Olave in fantasy playoffs, it may be time to start thinking of a contingency plan in case we’ve seen the last of him this season.
In 2022, Olave has hauled in 63 receptions on 102 targets for 940 yards and three touchdowns. With him out of the picture, look for Rashid Shaheed to continue his strong rookie campaign on Saturday against the Browns.
New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns Odds
The New Orleans Saints are currently 2.5-point underdogs against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday with the total set at 32.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
