Saints WR Deonte Harris Placed On COVID List

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris was placed on the team’s COVID list on Sunday, per the team’s Twitter.

Harris’s loss is key for both the offense and special teams as he is the primary returner for New Orleans this season. He is now the 20th player on the team’s active roster to be placed on the COVID list, leaving them shorthanded for Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins at the wide receiver position. Expect Ty Montgomery and Lil’Jordan Humphrey to be leaned on to make up for the loss of Harris in the offense.

The pass-catcher has made 31 receptions on 53 targets for 523 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games this season. With some meaningful games on the horizon for New Orleans, Harris’s status will be something to monitor throughout the week.

