Saints WR Jarvis Landry to Return Sunday vs. Steelers

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) will play on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Saints WR Jarvis Landry practiced on a limited basis all week but does not have an injury designation. Looks like New Orleans will have the veteran pass catcher back in the fold against the Steelers. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 11, 2022

It sounds like Landry will return to the field for the first time since Week 4 after recovering from an ankle injury. With Michael Thomas out for the season, Landry should be able to take some of the heavy dependency off rookie Chris Olave within the passing game. Despite being at 3-6, the Saints still face an important matchup against the Steelers on Sunday as they sit just one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who sit atop the NFC South.

In 2022, Landry has made 15 receptions on 21 targets for 168 yards in four games. Expect Tre’Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway to see fewer routes and targets as Landry will cut into their snaps.

New Orleans Saints vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds

The New Orleans Saints are 1.5-point favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, with the total set at 40.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.