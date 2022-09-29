Saints WR Michael Thomas DNP Thursday

The 29-year-old suffered the ailment in Week 3’s 22-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The issue also forced Thomas to miss Wednesday’s practice, leaving his status for Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings very much in doubt.
Injuries have been a common theme for the former Ohio State Buckeye in recent years, with Thomas missing all of 2021 and the majority of the 2020 season with a sore left ankle – which ultimately required surgery.
The veteran finally made his long-awaited return for the 2022 campaign and has tallied 16 receptions for 171 yards and three scores through the opening three weeks.
If Thomas is declared inactive, fellow wideout Chris Olave, who’s drawn 13 targets in back-to-back weeks, will become even more of a focal point in the Saints’ passing attack.
FanDuel Sportsbook has New Orleans as +2.5 point underdogs on the spread and +122 on the moneyline.
