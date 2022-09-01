Saints WR Michael Thomas Expected to Play in Week 1

Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com stated that the latest reports on New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas have been positive, and it would surprise him if he did not play in Week 1. This news is excellent for the Saints as Thomas missed all last season with an ankle injury and was also sidelined by a hamstring injury in training camp this year. Thomas should return as the team’s top option in the passing game and provide a boost to the offense.

New Orleans Saints Betting Odds

Having Thomas back for this Week 1 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons is monumental from a betting standpoint. The Saints passing offense dropped off significantly last season without him. If quarterback Jameis Winston stays healthy, the two should be a deadly combo that could burn Atlanta all game long. The Saints still have value as the favorites, and this number is currently sitting under a touchdown at Fanduel Sportsbook.