Saints WR Michael Thomas OUT for Week 4 vs. Vikings
Paul Connor
The New Orleans Saints will be traveling to London minus one of their top pass catchers. According to ESPN’s Katherine Terrell, wide receiver Michael Thomas is out for Week 4’s contest against the Minnesota Vikings due to a toe injury.
The news comes as little surprise with Thomas failing to participate in any of the team’s practices this week. While the Saints don’t believe the injury to be a long-term issue, it’s still an ominous sign for a player who missed all of last season and the majority of 2020 with a sore ankle, which ultimately required surgery.
Through three weeks, the 29-year-old has tallied 16 receptions for 171 yards and a team-leading three touchdowns.
In Thomas’s absence, Chris Olave, who has drawn 13 targets in back-to-back weeks, should be even more of a focal point in New Orleans’ passing attack and is a must-start option in all fantasy formats. Jarvis Landry could also be in line for a boost in production after recording just 47 yards on six catches over his past two games.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Saints as +3 point underdogs on the spread and +142 on the moneyline.
