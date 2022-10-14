BETTING Fantasy News NFL
04:15 PM, October 14, 2022

Saints WR Michael Thomas Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Bengals

David.Connelly1

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) has been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Thomas’s chances of playing never seemed great after missing practice all week with his toe injury. With him and Jarvis Landry out, it leaves rookie wide receiver Chris Olave to become the top option within the offense in Week 6. Quarterback Andy Dalton will have his work cut out for him trying to match points with the Bengals’ offense.

In 2022, Thomas has 16 receptions on 22 targets for 171 yards and three touchdowns in three starts. Expect Olave, Marquez Callaway, and tight end Adam Trautman to see an uptick in snap counts and target share this weekend.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints Odds

The New Orleans Saints are 2.5-point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.