Saints WR Michael Thomas Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Bengals

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) has been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

While adding that WR Michael Thomas will be OUT against the Bengals. https://t.co/7hb3LjkZTN — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 14, 2022

Thomas’s chances of playing never seemed great after missing practice all week with his toe injury. With him and Jarvis Landry out, it leaves rookie wide receiver Chris Olave to become the top option within the offense in Week 6. Quarterback Andy Dalton will have his work cut out for him trying to match points with the Bengals’ offense.

In 2022, Thomas has 16 receptions on 22 targets for 171 yards and three touchdowns in three starts. Expect Olave, Marquez Callaway, and tight end Adam Trautman to see an uptick in snap counts and target share this weekend.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints Odds

The New Orleans Saints are 2.5-point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.