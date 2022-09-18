Saints WR Tre'Quan Smith Ruled Out vs. Buccaneers

Tre’Quan Smith’s season debut will have to wait for another week. The New Orleans Saints wide receiver is inactive for their Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Saints’ inactives

Alvin Kamara

Tre’Quan Smith

Paulson Adebo

Wyatt Davis

Nick Vannett

Payton Turner — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) September 18, 2022

Smith had been rehabilitating groin and shoulder injuries; however, it appears the shoulder ailment is what’s keeping him out against the Bucs. Smith has been a secondary contributor for the Saints over the last four seasons, failing to surpass 448 receiving yards in any campaign while grabbing 66.3% of targets.

The Saints’ passing game was elevated by the return of Michael Thomas, catching five of eight targets for 57 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. Still, he played second fiddle to Jarvis Landry, who led the team with 114 receiving yards, seven receptions, and nine targets.

The betting odds are shifting away from the Saints ahead of their NFC South showdown with the Buccaneers. FanDuel Sportsbook has New Orleans lined as +2.5 home chalk, with the price shifting to -102 to back the home side. leading up to the season