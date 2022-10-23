Sammy Watkins Returns to Packers Lineup vs. Commanders
Grant White
Things aren’t looking good for the Green Bay Packers this year. The three-time defending NFC North Champs are averaging 348.2 yards per game, with just 225.8 of those coming through the air.
Aaron Rodgers and company could benefit from the return of Sammy Watkins, who’s expected to return to the lineup Sunday against the Washington Commanders.
Packers anticipate that WR Sammy Watkins, who was activated off IR on Saturday and is listed as questionable for today, will be available to play vs. the Commanders. One more wideout for Aaron Rodgers.
Watkins has appeared in two games for Green Bay, grabbing six of seven targets for 111 yards. His best performance came against the Chicago Bears in Week 2, as Watkins totaled 93 yards on three catches.
If Watkins is cleared to play as expected, he’ll move back into the starting lineup and be a focal point on offense.
The Packers’ passing attack has suffered over the past couple of games, totaling 425 passing yards and failing to surpass 218 in either contest.
Nevertheless, bettors are still waiting in line to get a piece of Green Bay. The Packers opened as -3 favorites but are up to -4.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook as we approach kick-off.
